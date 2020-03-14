CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County School District announced Saturday it will provide meal services to students during the district's unscheduled school closure.

During the week of March 16, the district will provide breakfast and lunch for students. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch will be served from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The district says meals will be prepackaged and distributed at the parent pick-up or bus loop to be eaten off-site. Children must be present to receive their meal. Though the district prefers to distribute the meals via vehicle, foot traffic is allowed if needed, according to the district.

The following week is the district's scheduled Spring Break, which begins March 23 and lasts through March 30. Meals will not be provided during that time due to federal restrictions, but the district says families will be notified immediately should that change.

Meals will be provided at the following sites:

Keystone Heights Jr./Sr. High

Charles E. Bennett Elementary

W.E. Cherry Elementary

Ridgeview Elementary

Wilkinson Elementary

For the meal service menu, click here.

Florida schools, including those on the First Coast, are closing for two weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus. Clay County's school closure begins March 16 and continues through March 27. March 30 was scheduled as a Teacher Planning Day and school is expected to resume on March 31.

