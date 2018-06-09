ORANGE PARK — Clay County public health officials issued a rabies advisory Wednesday for the Doctors Lake area of Orange Park saying a feral cat tested positive for the disease.

The cat tested positive Tuesday. Residents and visitors should be aware rabies is present among the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated, according to the Florida Department of Health in Clay County.

The advisory will expire in 60 days unless extended. The affected area includes north of Doctors Lake, west of the St. Johns River and east of Blanding Boulevard, the health department said.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system that is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for human exposure is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease, according to the health department.

For more information http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-andconditions/rabies/index.html, call the Clay health department at (904) 529-2800, or Clay County Animal Services at (904) 269-6342.

Click here to read the Florida Times-Union article.

© Exclusive to WTLV