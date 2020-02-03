The City of Jacksonville told First Coast News on Monday that a "single-digit" number of people are being monitored for the coronavirus in Jacksonville.

At this time, the city hasn't given an exact number.

This comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state is now monitoring 184 potential coronavirus cases and there will likely be more positive cases. But, state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said the threat to the general public is "still low."

On Sunday, two cases of the virus, known as COVID-19, have been confirmed in the Tampa Bay area on Sunday. As a result, the governor has issued an executive order to declare a public health emergency in Florida to help establish protocols for controlling its spread.

The two people in Florida who have tested "presumptively positive" for COVID-19 were from Manatee County and Hillsborough County. Both people are isolated and getting medical intention.

