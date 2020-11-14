City of Jacksonville offering free flu shots at two COVID-19 testing sites

The flu shots will be administered Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville and Logistics Health Inc. will be providing free flu vaccinations to residents of Duval County and all city employees starting Monday, Nov. 16.

The flu shots will be administered Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Lane Wiley Senior Center, located at 6710 Wiley Road, and Mandarin Senior Center, located at 3848 Hartley Road.

Organizers say safety measures at the sites will include placing barriers between the coronavirus testing and flu inoculation areas.

There will also be a separation between operations and members of the respective medical teams.