JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A student attended an elementary school while sick with Hepatitis A, according to the Florida Department of Health in a letter sent to students' parents Friday.

The department said the student went to class at Smart Pope Livingston Elementary School on Monday, Jan. 27. The student is not currently in school. First Coast News confirmed through Duval County Public Schools that a student did attend the elementary school with Hepatitis A.

Though the letter says the student does not pose any health threats to classmates or faculty, the department says students who attended school that day may have been exposed. As a result, the department said the following precautions were taken:

Send immediate notification to school leaders and the families of children who shared a classroom with the infected student.

Do a thorough review of the child's surroundings and identify any classmates or staff who may have been in close contact

Coordinate with families to provide a vaccination

The department said it is continuing to notify parents of unvaccinated children who had close contact with the student. Parents of children who may have been exposed but are not vaccinated will be contacted by the school's nurse and vaccinations will be provided at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The full letter can be read by clicking the link below