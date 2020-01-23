We know the signs and we've heard the symptoms of viruses running rampant across the First Coast, but how much can the cold and drastic temperature changes affect your health?

"The weather does not cause these colds," Prangley said. "Temperatures do have a lot to do with these viruses, but the sole cause of these colds and the flu is the viruses and then how they act in the colder weather is the thing. They actually thrive in the cold."

He said when the temperature drops below 41 degrees the air becomes bone dry, allowing the viruses to attach to our nasal passages.

"These viruses tend to spread easier," Prangley said. "They thrive. They love that cold, dry air, whereas when the temperature gets above 41 in the warmer days they tend to be less active."

According to Dr. Mobeen Rathore, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Medical, another reason you may feel sick when it gets cold is that we're usually in close quarters inside.

”When it gets cold, what happens is you stay inside, you stay close together and so if you have an infection, the potential of that infection being transmitted to somebody else increases," he said. "So, that’s really what is happening. You’re not out as much."

In other words, we can verify that you do have a higher risk of getting sick when the weather gets colder.

Like any time of year, both Prangley and Dr. Rahtore said to be sure to wash your hands and hydrate to help combat those germs.