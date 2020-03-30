JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Traffic checkpoints, accommodation restrictions and a county-wide mandatory curfew will be imposed in Camden County to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Camden County Emergency management says non-residents will not be allowed past certain checkpoints established by Camden County law enforcement on state and local roadways except for emergency medical care.

Traffic monitoring will be in Interstate-95 on exits 1, 3, 6, 7 and 14.

Mandatory curfew is in also effect in Camden from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily and will remain in effect until April 6. Officials say the curfew does not apply to those traveling to and from work, those seeking medical care or those seeking food or fuel.

Hotels, motels, campgrounds and short-lease rentals are subjected to a 72-hour moratorium that began Sunday at 6 p.m. Non-residents staying in local lodging establishments are directed to self-quarantine during their stay.

