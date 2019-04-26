All Jacksonville-area Planet Fitness locations will be participating in a "Teen Summer Challenge," which offers teens between the ages of 15 and 18 free access to their gyms.

This program will last from May 15 to Sep. 1 and will also include free weekly fitness classes catered to teenagers.

The purpose of this program is to help teens focus on their health by giving them an opportunity to stay active during the summer when school sports programs and after-school activities are no longer an option, according to their website.

Those interested in participating should sign up in person at any Planet Fitness location.

