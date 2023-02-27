Brunswick woman free of debilitating back pain after receiving spinal stimulation device

Mary Lou Hagey said she used to strap ice packs to her body to ease her back pain. After receiving Nevro HFX, she is now able to garden, do yoga and walk pain-free.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Brunswick woman says she is able to live her life free of back pain after years of sleepless nights with ice packs strapped to her body.

She says it's all thanks to a spinal cord treatment she received at the Spine Center of Southeast Georgia.

Mary Lou Hagey has been using the Nevro HFX spinal cord stimulation device for four years.

The pacemaker like device is inserted into the fat of the patient's back and is on 24/7 to stop the pain.

Hagey said the device addressed the pain in her back right away and has allowed her to spend time with her grandchildren and enjoy her life pain free.

"I'm 72. I still garden like I want to; I still do yoga; I still walk three miles a day. It keeps me pretty active." Hagey said.

"We like to see improvement in their function can they stand longer walk longer be more active can they sleep better, and can we get that quality of life back that they lost that's what we're really looking to get." Spine Center of Southeast Georgia medical director, Dr. Chris Bovinet, said.

Dr. Bovinet said the treatment is effective and has helped give 19 of every 20 patients pain relief.