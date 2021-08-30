Brunswick mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A mosquito sample in Brunswick has tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The sample was collected in downtown Brunswick, the DPH said in a news release. The positive test is an indication that the virus is actively circulating in local mosquito populations, regardless of the specific location of positive mosquito pools.
The DPH is now encouraging nearby residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites and prevent mosquitoes from breeding. That includes cleaning up around homes, yards and communities and getting rid of unnecessary items outdoors that can hold water, the release says.
People can also wear mosquito repellant containing at least 20 to 30% DEET, the DPH says.
This is the first time this year that mosquitoes in Glynn County have tested positive for West Nile Virus. There has been one confirmed human case of West Nile Virus this year in Georgia, but none in Southeast Georgia, according to the release.
Glynn County Public Works is taking active mosquito prevention measures in the county, the release says.
Most people infected with West Nile Virus do not feel sick. About 20% of people who are infected will have mild symptoms like a fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, DPH says. However, a West Nile Virus infection can be serious, and 1 out of 150 people infected develop a severe, sometimes fatal, illness.
Here are the "5 Ds" of mosquito bite prevention from DPH:
- Dusk/Dawn – Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.
- Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.
- DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing the DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.
- Drain – Empty any outdoor containers holding standing water because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.
- Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly, and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.
