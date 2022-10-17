Diagnosed with breast cancer? Learn about breast reconstruction surgery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wednesday is national 'BRA' day, which stand for Breast Reconstruction Awareness.
The event was started in 2011 to promote education awareness and access to breast reconstruction. According to the latest data, only three out of 10 women know what their options are for breast reconstruction surgery.
The Florida Plastic Surgery group is hosting a free event on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Epping Forest Yacht Club in Jacksonville.
Admission is free.
At the event:
- Meet survivors and their families, hear and learn from their journeys.
- Doctors will be available to answer any questions.
- Survivor models will share their reconstruction experience, in a private setting.
