Meet "Pop" and Wade, friendly faces when you get your mammogram on our new Buddy Bus

Pop and Wade are the first two drivers of our Buddy Bus, our new mobile mammogram unit, and they're determined to make women comfortable on their mission.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — His real name is James, but people call him, "Pop." He gave years of his life in service to Jacksonville with JFRD, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, as a chaplain.

Now Pop and his friend Wade are a team, the first two drivers of the new Buddy Bus, our mobile mammography unit with Baptist/MD Anderson.

Pop says, "I look at this as a second ministry." A chaplain since 1989, Pop says he thinks about his faith and prays for women coming into the Buddy Bus. He likes the words from Psalm 43, "The Lord is my Shepherd."

Wade says he knows it's a big responsibility to drive the Buddy Bus, which took a million dollars to purchase after four years of community fundraising on the First Coast.

Wade says he promises to make sure he doesn't back the big bus into a pole or something. He smiles about the challenge, but he is trained to be a safe driver.

You can sign up your group for the Buddy Bus. Register to bring the Buddy Bus to your school or office or group.