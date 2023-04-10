Jacksonville mom shares advice for expecting mothers in honor of Black Maternal Health week

Black women are three times more likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth than any other group.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black women are three times more likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth than any other group – a racial disparity that persists despite advancements in medical care. The reasons include lack of access to health insurance and healthcare, among other reasons.

This week is national Black Maternal Health Week, designed to bring greater awareness to the issue.

A decade ago, Imani Williams was nervous to become a new mother while finishing school. Four babies later, and she’s a pro at making sure she’s attending appointments and listening to her body.

“Start off getting prenatal care,” Williams said. “Treat your body. Sometimes you wouldn’t even know that you’re pregnant, but when you do have like different signs of your body changing, I would say go get checked.”

HCA Florida Memorial Hospital is donating hygiene and non-perishable food items to Arlington Community Services, which provides services to women in crisis.

Manager of Women’s Services Stacey Carter said there are symptoms of a particular pregnancy condition called pre-eclampsia that expectant mothers need to look out for.

“Elevated blood pressure, headaches that don’t go away after taking Tylenol, sudden swelling in your hands and feet, sudden weight gain, visual disturbances,” Carter said. “If moms experience any of those things, it’s very important to talk to their doctor or midwife immediately.”

Williams said if you’re pregnant for the first time, you should look for programs like healthy start and local churches that offer formula and other items, and don’t forget to get ready for delivery day.

“You can never run out of wipes, especially with the toddlers I have. I buy wipes, diapers first, then the clothes, but I have everything set up in the closet, ready to go.”