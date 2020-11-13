Biden's COVID-19 advisor expects we could see 200K cases a day in U.S. in near future

Dr. Michael Osterholm was named one of the 13 members of Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As COVID cases surge across the country, Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said he won’t be surprised if in the near future the United States sees 200,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a day.

“We’re in a very dangerous period with this pandemic, case numbers are increasing substantially,” Osterholm said. “On Labor Day, that following Tuesday, we were at 23,000 cases reported that day. Today we’re at 143,000 cases being reported, and that number is going up really, quite quickly.”

Osterholm, who was named as one of the 13 members of Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board this week, said we have to get away from the idea that its COVID health versus the economy.

“One of the things that is absolutely critical is linking together, how can we incentivize the population to limit their exposures and at the same time hold individuals, businesses, governments, county, city, state, schools, medical facilities, how can we hold them harmless?” Osterholm said. “That's where the federal government and a stimulus package absolutely has to be part of this response, and it has to be now. “

Keeping schools open he said must be a top priority.

“I'll just say straight up, you know, do you want to have bars and restaurants, or do you want to have your schools open? Right now, I think opening schools is really important, and you're not going to open schools if you have widespread outbreaks in your community,” Osterholm said.

He said there is compelling data that there is a tremendous amount of transmission going on at bars and restaurants.

“We need to have also a rescue package. It needs to be one where it is directed to those individuals who will suffer, so if a bar or restaurant is closing down, then you know what we need to help compensate them for their losses, as part of their, you know, civic duty to help reduce transmission of the virus,” Osterholm said.

He said this should not be a partisan issue.

“It's become a partisan issue. It shouldn't be. We should be problem-solving right now to try to figure out how do we reduce the transmission of this virus as it is accelerating so quickly?” Osterholm said. “At the same time, you know, hold as a whole as we possibly can, those people who might suffer in our communities from any action we take to reduce transmission?”

While he is optimistic about the latest vaccine trials, he said there is still a lot to learn.

“Just how long do these vaccines last? Meaning does the antibody protect for two months? That's what these studies were, two months follow up. What happens at six months or 12 months or 18 months? So that's also still in the works, and we're trying to understand that.”

As we head into the holidays, he cautions that a lot of transmissions occur in family settings.

“We’re trying to buy time until we get to the Spring to get a vaccine and get your protection that way. You don't want to have to get it through illness. And, you know, don't be pressured into getting together for family events this year,” Osterholm said. “Know that if you get a large family gathering together at home today given how much virus is out there, unfortunately, you run that real risk of transmitting that virus to a lot of people.