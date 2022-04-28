What's this stubborn, nasty cold going around the Jacksonville area? What you should know

Seems that a lot of people on the First Coast are battling a nasty, stubborn cold. With COVID still in the fore of many minds, here's what you should know.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you have been battling a nasty cold that just doesn’t seem to go away, you are not alone. Avecina Medical says in the last two weeks, they have seen an uptick in patients with upper respiratory symptoms and conditions.

Dr. Saman Soleymani says Avecina Medical has also seen a rise in COVID patients testing positive.

Soleymoni said Thursday it's challenging to know if the chronic colds they are seeing were originally COVID or flu related because if people are seeking treatment a week or more after symptoms appear, the tests may not show as positive.

He says if the cold symptoms worsen, you should go see a doctor.

"If it is more than just a sniffle where you are developing shortness of breath, coughing that has discharge present or you are spiking a very high fever, any of those situations you should seek medical attention," Solemani told First Coast News.