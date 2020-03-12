Jacksonville study offers hope to older women fighting aggressive breast cancer

There are fewer treatment options for older women with triple-negative breast cancer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new medical finding coming out of Jacksonville could save lives.

Doctors at Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center found that an aggressive form of breast cancer can be treated in a way that was previously believed to do more harm than good in older patients.

There are few treatment options for women with triple-negative breast cancer. However, a study published in The Lancet Oncology finds chemotherapy is effective in older women.

Looking at data from the National Cancer Database, Dr. Jennifer Crozier's team found the survival rate over five years for older patients who went through chemotherapy was 15 percent higher than those who did not.

Sharon Moran was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer at 71 years old last year.

"I'm a survivor, yes!" Moran said. "I had not really heard of it but they explained that it was very aggressive. I had it in my lymph nodes, in my breast, and also on my clavicle."

Triple-negative breast cancer is an aggressive form of breast cancer and rarer.

"I would call this a fairly big breakthrough study because this isn't something that we're really going to be able to study most likely with a big clinical trial," said Crozier.

Crozier says there isn't as much information for patients 70 years old and older. Moran, who worked throughout her cancer treatment and received chemotherapy, hopes this is the beginning of a change.

"I hope that more studies are done," Moran said. "It looks like there's more attention being drawn to breast cancer in older women. We're still very young and very active and I'm a prime example of the response, which is amazing."

Two other triple-negative breast cancer survivors have found hope in this news as well.

"The first thing I thought to myself was, 'I don't want to die,'" said Vernice Grossglass about finding out her diagnosis. "I want to see my first grandchild. I want to see my son get married.'"

Grossglass did not know what triple-negative breast cancer was until she was diagnosed with it. She has now beat it twice.

Kim Mascia is also a survivor and a doctor in Erie, Pennsylvania who started a website to compile information about triple-negative breast cancer to help others. She says this study, like her website, is about hope.

"It gives them hope and that's what you're really searching for when you're given such a horrific diagnosis," she said. "Our treatments in the past have just not been as good as receptor positives. That's another thing that's really nice with this study is if you've got a 70-year old who's looking at their family and saying, 'hey I want to fight this' then it's great because they have better options."

Grossglass says ringing the bell when she finished her chemotherapy felt "wonderful."

"I can actually turn the page now," she said. "And then my grandson came along in 2019 so I got my wish."