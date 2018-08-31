JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In a few short days, the first patients will walk through the doors of the new Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The nine-story, $184 million building has been under construction for two years.

“For me, it’s really been the highlight of my career,” Dr. Bill Putnam, Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center medical director, said.

Putnam came to Jacksonville from Vanderbilt. Prior to that, he spent 16 years at the MD Anderson flagship in Houston, Texas. Putnam said MD Anderson’s approach to care brings together the top minds in the field, all working together for the patients.

“It really brings the best of multiple specialists together for the care of that patient,” Putnam said.

Inside the new addition to Jacksonville’s skyline, it’s hard not to notice the details; the walls are adorned with paintings, sculptures rise from entryways and courtyards and windows offer sweeping views of the St. Johns River. Perhaps the most impressive view comes from the ninth floor, which houses the chemotherapy infusion pods and private rooms.

Cancer Center Administrator LeeAnn Mengel said all the details were planned with patients’ physical and mental wellbeing in mind.

“What plants retain water that might have bacteria, what are the floors made of? Do they have chemicals in them?” Mengel said of the details they considered.

For Mengel, and many other staff, it’s personal; her husband received treatment at MD Anderson before he passed away from cancer.

“He would be so excited, and how cool is it that I get to give back?” Mengel said.

The most touching detail is one that patients will never see. The team at Baptist MD Anderson wrote inspirational messages on the walls surrounding the first-floor elevators. Those messages will be covered up by the time patients arrive, but they’ll always be a part of the building.

Patients will start being seen at Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center on September 4. There is a community open house from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 15.

© 2018 WTLV