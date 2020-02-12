Baptist Health to build new hospital in Fleming Island

Baptist Health is building a 300,000 square foot, full-service hospital on its existing campus in Clay County.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — People living in the Fleming Island area will soon have a new place to go for medical services.

Baptist Health is building a 300,000 square foot, full-service hospital on its existing campus in Clay County. Construction crews are in place ready to begin building the six-story building with 100 beds, including women’s services and enhanced cardiology services. There will be an entire floor dedicated to ICU rooms.

Some of the services offered add on to those existing at the Baptist Clay Campus in Fleming Island, according to a release from Baptist Health. As the area continues to grow, so does the need for health care.

Baptist says they are investing $200 million to build the hospital, which will create 700 new jobs in the area.

“Clay County residents tell us they need more hospital-based health care services close to where they live and work,” said Darin Roark, current vice president of Ambulatory Campuses and Emergency Services, who will serve as the new hospital’s president.

In light of COVID-19, Baptist Health is making additional safety and infection control enhancements to the new hospital, such as the entire fourth floor with 36 ICU rooms designed with negative air pressure.

Contactless features will also be added, including touchless door entrances and touchless features in restrooms are also part of the new design.

“Having a full-service hospital nearby will eliminate the need for travel, while providing the medical expertise that Baptist Health is known for,” Roark said.

The hospital is expected to open in 2022.