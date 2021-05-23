35-year-old Baptist Health NICU nurse says quick reaction saved her life after stroke

A mother of three in her 30s looked like the picture of good health until a major health scare sent her to the hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mother of three in her 30s, Sarah Bocchino looked like the picture of good health. She worked out at least four times a week and chased after her young kids. Yet, an unexpected health scare served as a major wake-up call.

Bocchino works as a a NICU nurse as Baptist Medical Center South, but she went from taking care of others to doctors performing emergency surgery to save her life.

Bocchino now has a message to pay attention to your body and react quickly during American Stroke Month.

“I knocked my cup of coffee over," Sarah Bocchino said. "I think I was trying to grasp it, and I couldn’t quite get my fingers to work.”

Bocchino's husband noticed something was wrong this past Easter Sunday.

“The left side of my face was drooping, and my speech was very slurred," Bocchino said

Her husband quickly dialed 911, and the couple got some shocking news from doctors at the hospital.

“They kept on saying, ‘You’re having a stroke,’ and [I] said, ‘No. Nope. I’m 35. I’m not having a stroke'” Bocchino recalled.

Baptist Health neurosurgeon Dr. Eric Sauvageau said it is vital to respond to a stroke as quick as possibly like Bocchino did.

“Even if the stroke symptoms are temporary and people recover within a few minutes, they still need to go to the hospital right away because it could be the warning sign of something bigger coming," Sauvageau said.

Sauvageau performed an emergency thrombectomy on Bocchino to remove the blood clot and get blood flowing to her brain.

Sauvageau says people can recognize stroke symptoms in what's known as "BE FAST."

That includes a sudden loss of balance, trouble seeing out of one or both eyes, one side of the face drooping, numbness in an arm or leg, trouble speaking and knowing time is of the essence.

“Strokes can be prevented," Sauvageau said.

Dr. Sauvageau said not smoking can decrease the risk of having a stroke, as well as other things people do for their heart health, such as getting exercise and eating a healthy diet.

“A lot of the risk factors like high blood pressure or diabetes if they’re well controlled, that’s going to decrease dramatically the risk of a stroke," Sauvageau said

“I never would have thought at 35 I’d have a stroke," Bocchino said.

Bocchino had some initial tiredness and brain fog but miraculously has no long-lasting symptoms from her stroke.

“I think it has changed my perspective," Bocchino said. "I think it’s made me appreciate more the things I can do."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports in the United States someone has a stroke every 40 second, and someone dies from a stroke every four minutes.

About 87% of all strokes are ischemic strokes, where blood flow to the brain is blocked. Strokes are the leading cause of long-term disability.