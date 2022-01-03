Advocates call for mental health support in Jacksonville's Black communities

They're not just talking about personal traumas, but collective traumas of the Black community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Black History Month may be over, but for some people in Durkeeville, it isn't the end of advocating for mental health support in the Black community.

There are collective traumas specific to the Black community, yet many people live where there isn't access to resources.

"A lot of us come from families where they don't believe in talking about our issues," said Larry Rencher, Durkeeville Historical Society member. "Especially as young boys, we're taught to suppress all of our emotions and our feelings."

This is something he wants to change.

"I go to therapy on a weekly basis," Rencher said.

For Black History Month at the Durkeeville Historical Society, they wanted to put an emphasis on Black mental health and wellbeing. Now February is over, but for Rencher, as well as owner of Moontide Wellness Studio Patrice Ross and case manager Shawn Davis, advocating for mental health support in the Black community isn't over.

"I often see the ramifications of the inability, or the layered issues that come with mental health from generation to generation, not dealing with it," said Davis.

They're not just talking about personal traumas, but collective traumas of the Black community like racism and more. In Florida, twice as many Black people live in poverty as white people. Black people are reportedly incarcerated five times more often than white people.

"We've seen if you invest in people, especially Black people, it's not a waste," Davis said.

Some key changes they say can be made right now include talking about mental health, pushing politicians to invest in this in Black communities and not being afraid to ask for help.

"There is no shame in needing help," Davis said.

These three also want to see more mental health services for young people.

"We're taught to persevere through it, tough it out, things of that nature," said Rencher. "So this is something you develop in your childhood, and it's gonna carry on with you to your adult life."

For Black adolescents, studies show self-reported suicide attempts have gone up 80% between 2019 and almost 30 years before. No significant change was reported for kids of other ethnicities.

"We have been told for the last 50 years that the children are the future, but it seems like it's not coming through financially for whatever reason that may be," Davis said.

"I really believe that there needs to be more programs in schools, communities, for teens," Ross said. "Because they need an outlet."

To hear more from Davis and Rencher, check out their podcast on solution-based dialogue called Substance Over Surface here.