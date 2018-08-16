An active case of measles has been diagnosed in Jacksonville, according to the Duval County Health Department.

The patient diagnosed with measles did not acquire the illness in Duval County, a spokesperson told First Coast News on Thursday. The patient recently moved to the area.

A health alert has not been issued for the case as of Thursday afternoon.

Measles is a virus that spreads through the air and by coming into direct contact with someone who has it. Symptoms show up in 10 to 14 days after exposure.

The CDC says measles are still common in many parts of the world, including certain countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific and Africa. Travelers with measles are capable of bringing it into the U.S.

RELATED | CDC monitoring measles outbreak in 21 states, including Florida

© 2018 WTLV