Jacksonville family physician shares his experience with COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A family physician with Baptist Primary Care and a COVID-19 survivor is sharing his experience to help everyone understand the importance of staying safe this Thanksgiving.

Dr. Arthur Browning, 73, has been a family physician with Baptist Health for 45 years. He’s a husband, a father, and a grandfather.

For Labor Day weekend, Dr. Browning and his wife took a trip with friends to their cabin in North Carolina, leaving them both with high fevers.

“Over the weekend everybody was exposed, again no hugging, everybody wore a mask, and etc," said Dr. Browning.

They were exposed to a woman from South Florida that didn’t know she was infected with COVID-19, which caused a fast virus outbreak within the group.

"The next morning the three women who picked her up from the airport all got sick. The next day their husbands got sick. My wife who had been around them that Saturday had a temperature of 102 an 103,” Dr. Browning said.

Later, Dr. Browning and his wife were confirmed positive for COVID-19. Dr. Browning had to stay in the hospital for five days.

“Even though we were cautious all eight of us got sick. It shows you how variant this virus is and how people really need to take this seriously."

Some tips that Dr. Browning says he has for the public for this thanksgiving is to wear a mask and wear rubber gloves if possible.