5 healthy habits to help you thrive during the pandemic

Sanyin Siang, Executive Director of Duke University's Coach K Leadership & Ethics Center, says practicing 5 healthy habits can help keep you energized and restored.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The year 2020 has been full of changes, and often those changes can be difficult to manage.

As we navigate life through the pandemic, we caught up with Sanyin Siang, the Executive Director of Duke University's Coach K Leadership & Ethics Center at the Fuqua School of Business. Ranked by Thinkers50 as world's number one executive coach and mentor, she says five healthy habits can help you thrive.

First, know what you stand for and hold on to what really matters.

“In times of crisis we have a chance to reflect and really understand who we are, what we find matters, what our values are,” Siang said.

Second, discover the power of friendships.

“This is a time where we can reach out to friends and people we love because friendships are what shape us, and friendships actually make us more resilient,” Siang said. “We can be that friend for others and being there for others while also inviting others in to our lives, and we can do that via Zoom or phone calls.”

Third, forgive yourself.

No one is perfect. We all make mistakes, and that's okay.

“Along the way we are going to make mistakes, but when we do make those mistakes guess what, be forgiving of ourselves,” Siang said. “Why don't we forgive ourselves just as much as we forgive others?

Fourth, allow yourself a moment of joy.

Look around -- there is always something beautiful. Soak it in.

“You might see a beautiful sunset, or you just might be sitting down for a relaxing cup of tea. Breathe. That's a moment of joy. Just revel in it,” Siang said.

And fifth, reimagine the future.

“Look forward to the future,” Siang said. “The future is bright. We can reimagine an even better future than the past we left, and so thinking about that.”

One more piece of advice she offers: be aware of depression. If you're struggling, be sure to reach out for help. Resist the urge to withdraw.

