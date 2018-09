NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A second human case of the West Nile Virus was confirmed in Nassau County Monday.

The Florida Department of Health issued a mosquito-borne illness alert based on the latest case.

The area is in peak for West Nile season from July until September.

So far, 36 chickens in that county have tested positive for West Nile since July 1.

Experts say get rid of standing water near your home and wear insect repellant containing DEET to protect yourself from mosquitoes.

