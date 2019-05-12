Over a dozen Creekside High School students and staff went home sick Thursday, according to the St. Johns County School District.

School district officials said a total of nineteen students and one teacher were sent home after having stomach issues.

According to the St. Johns County School District website, a child should stay at home and not attend school if they have any of the following symptoms:

Fever greater than 100 degrees

Chills

General tiredness or not feeling good

Frequent congested (wet) or croup-sounding cough

Lots of nasal congestion with frequent blowing of nose

Vomiting (even just once)

Diarrhea

Stomach pain that is accompanied by repeated vomiting or diarrhea. Note: if your child complains of stomach pain for several days, you should call your doctor for advice.

Symptoms of cold or flu

The number one guideline that the website listed as a way to prevent the spread of sickness is proper handwashing.

For more information about stomach bugs and how to prevent them from spreading visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website here.