A passenger is dead after a head-on collision on US-17 in Nassau County Thursday night.

Florida Highway Patrol says a man was driving northbound on US-17 north of Burney Road around 9:35 p.m. when he, "for reasons unknown at this time," moved into the southbound lane and collided head-on with another driver.

The man who entered the opposite lane was carrying a passenger, 37-year-old Justin Cribb, who died as a result of the crash. The driver was transported to UF Health in critical condition.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was also transported to UF Health in critical condition, FHP reports. He was the only occupant of the second vehicle.

