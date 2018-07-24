A Bradford County deputy shot and killed a man Tuesday afternoon following a chase after reports of men firing shots into a home.

The chase ended with one of the suspects exiting the car with a gun, Sheriff Gordon Smith said during a news conference Tuesday evening. Sgt. Russell Gordon and deputy Jeffrey Smith shot him to death.

The suspect who was killed has been identified as Devaughdre' Rogers, 19.

"That's a young man I know well," a visibly shaken sheriff said during the news conference. "He grew up with my son, my daughter, spent lots of time at my house, fishing, playing ball. A great little athlete. It touched home.

"My undersheriff was his mentor in the Take Stock in Children program in high school. This kid spent a lot of time here with us. I don't know what happened in his later teenage years. He has a great mother. My heart goes out to the family. and the people in the community its' touched."

Smith assured the community that he's going to find out what happened.

"As the sheriff, I owe it to my community to get all the facts, produce those facts to my community and put everything out there because we not only owe it to his family, they deserve it," he said adding, "I am glad and blessed that my men who serve this community each and every day were unharmed. This is not easy for them."

