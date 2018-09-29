It's been just over a month since a deadly mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing, but as it prepares to host a big event this weekend, not a lot has changed when it comes to security.

Sleiman Enterprises which operates events at The Landing is putting on the Landing Lights Up September, featuring live music and fireworks Saturday night.

According to the landing's website, weapons, large bags, and masks are banned, smaller bags are subject to search. The security description online is identical to the description from the same event last year…

Jonathan Farnell of the Trey Tucker Band says that doesn't necessarily mean the venue is unsafe.

“I've never been worried about my safety,” Farnell said.

He and the rest of the band have been playing gigs at The Landing regularly for about six months.

"The Landing provides adequate security,” Farnell said. “Then, in the evening there are JSO uniformed personnel."

First Coast News reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to ask about changes in security for Saturday’s event...a spokesperson says

“This is not a JSO event,” said Christian Hancock, JSO spokesperson. “The officers working this event are scheduled by the Landing via secondary employment.”

© 2018 WTLV