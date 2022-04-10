The three men from Jacksonville were driving across a flooded road in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine if a body found in floodwaters in Hardee County was a person from inside an SUV that was swept away amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Troopers said it happened on Sept. 30 when an SUV was driving on Sweetwater Road, which was flooded, in the area of Charlie Creek Bridge. At some point, the floodwaters overtook the SUV.

Authorities were able to find one person who was inside the SUV alive and another person was found dead. At the time, an "exhaustive" search for the third person inside the SUV came up empty, troopers said.

All three men inside the SUV were from Jacksonville, according to FHP's report.

On Oct. 3, a body was found in the area of the accident. However, troopers are still unsure if the person found is the missing person from the SUV.