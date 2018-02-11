A Waycross, GA family lost almost everything Tuesday night in a fire that destroyed their house and three cars.

According to the homeowner, Adam Crawford, the fire started in their garage and ended up burning their house and three cars.

Because of work being done on the home the house was not yet insured and two of the three vehicles didn't have full coverage.

