Groups in Jacksonville are tired of the violence, which is why two different events were scheduled Saturday.

A rally downtown and a prayer service on the Westside. Separate groups with a common goal: end violence in Jacksonville.

“We really need to come together and start putting our words to use instead of sitting behind our keyboards and saying we’re going to do something,” Holli Rumsey with Northside Coalition said at the downtown March for Our Lives rally.

Rumsey and dozens of others spent Saturday rallying on the steps of the Duval County Courthouse. One of their positions, she said, is to get city leaders to bring more resources into the community.

“Programs for kids in the summer, full time job recruitment for kids to keep them off the streets and we need to be looking to see where the guns come from,” she said.

At Evangel Temple on the Westside, Pastor Garry Wiggins said his congregation is responding the best way it knows how.

"As Christians we believe our best response first is through prayer,” Wiggins said.

He invited 40 other pastors as well as parishioners in a rally of their own.

“I’ve got to try to marshal the base I’m connected with, if everybody would marshal the bases that they’re connected with maybe we could get something done," Wiggins said.

Wiggins added that he understands and agrees with groups who are calling for togetherness and solving the issues.

“We also want to rally together and if somebody will put something together that we can be part of, I think that you will find the churches very responsive,” he said.

© 2018 WTLV