Each year more than 45,000 Americans die from suicide.

Countless more are left to grieve. That is why Chelsea Kroll organized a workout and walk in Jacksonville Beach – to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Kroll lost her father to suicide. She carries a picture of him as a memory and a reminder.

“My goal is to try and not have this feeling that I have affect anybody else,” Kroll said.

She strongly believes in the power of exercise. Mayo Clinic published in 2017, depression and anxiety symptoms could be eased with exercise.

Angella Woodley lost a co-worker to suicide in 2017.

“Something that some people never know about they keep it to themselves and before you know it, they’re gone,” Woodley said.

She wants to be a shoulder, an ear, an exercise partner: whatever it takes to reach that person in need of help.

“You get to know them, you get to meet new people and find somebody else to help you deal with your grief and work things out: that’s what we’re all here for,” Woodley said.

Kroll said the work does not stop with the workout or walk. She added that everyone needs to help – because it’s more than just a family – but a community in need.

“It’s just so important to reach out even if you feel you don’t have to and to check in on people no matter what,” Kroll said.

If you or anyone else needs help you can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK. It is free and available 24/7.

