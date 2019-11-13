Forget cotton candy and funnel cake, this year the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair features something that adults can really get excited about.

We're talking about cold delicious craft beer.

This is the first year that the Fair will have a 'Craft Beer Lounge' complete with beers from local breweries such as Ancient City Brewing, Bold City Brewing, Engine 15, and Green Room.

RELATED: Your ultimate guide to the 2019 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair

Located in the Exhibition Hall, the lounge comes complete with comfortable furniture and flatscreens that will be showing football on the weekend.

The beer will be served via cans for $5 of less and of course, you must be 21 years old to purchase.

This will provide fairgoers with an opportunity to relax and check out all of the variety of things going on in the exhibition hall.

Cheers!

Follow First Coast Brews on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest events and beer news. Join our Facebook group, First Coast Brews Rants, Raves, and Reviews to share your opinions and favorites with other beer fans.