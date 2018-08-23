Irene Hines stood alone Thursday afternoon alongside University Boulevard in Jacksonville. Her 11-year-old grandson was struck and killed while crossing the street near that very spot the previous day.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the child, Terry Bryant, just got off of a school bus prior to being hit. Hines says if more people would have been paying attention, maybe this could've been avoided. She revisited the crash scene and reflected on her grandson's life.

"Traffic is terrible here on the street as far as I can tell." said Hines who made the drive down from Savannah to visit the crash site. As details around how Bryant was hit are still unfolding, she provided us with some insight into her grandson's interests.

"He was just a genuinely sweet child and he had a loving spirit and his concern for others and his concern for his mom and his dad, he loved his mom."

Hines says when she'd see Terry, the two would often talk about nature on walks. She says her grandson was a football fan, but as grandmothers have a tendency to do, she wished her interests rubbed off on the sixth grader.

"His grandmother was not a scientist, but she was in biology. I wanted him to be a scientist and still had expectations for him to go in this direction," said

The child has a younger sister and brother and the family is devastated that now they have to live without him.

"We just have to teach to make sure that we teach and train our children to always be careful as you're moving across the streets back and forth."

