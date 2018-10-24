Dan Houser, co-founder of Rockstar Games, indicates that creating Grand Theft Auto Six (GTA VI) in today's political climate would be too tricky.

In an interview with GQ, Houser told Sam White that he is "thankful" he is not releasing a new GTA title in today's political climate.

Grand Theft Auto is an action-adventure video game that models popular U.S. cities for its setting. Within the gameplay, accompanying the player from storyline to storyline are many subtle and explicit references to the current state of the social and political climates.

The last title in the series, GTA V, was released in 2013 and has grossed more than $6 billion,, according to GQ. All previous GTA games have been released within five years of the last one, meaning GTA VI should be right around the corner.

According to Houser, that's not the case. "It's really unclear what we would even do with it, let alone how upset people would get with whatever we did," he told GQ.

Grand Theft Auto makes its satirical political/social commentary within its city billboards, pedestrian dialogue, radio commercials, and storyline dialogue. Houser told GQ that because of today's climate, those jokes would be very hard to construct.

"Both intense liberal progression and intense conservatism are both very militant, and very angry. It is scary but it’s also strange, and yet both of them seem occasionally to veer towards the absurd. It’s hard to satirise for those reasons. Some of the stuff you see is straightforwardly beyond satire. It would be out of date within two minutes, everything is changing so fast."

