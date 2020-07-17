Police: Woman upset over wearing a mask drives over Grand Haven officer's foot

Witnesses and employees at Jet's Pizza told police that the woman became upset about a request to wear a mask.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says one of their officers was injured by a woman who was upset over wearing a mask at Jet's Pizza on Thursday.

Police said Officer Everardo Pedroza Jr. responded to a fight at Jet's Pizza, where Tammy North, 56, was getting into a pick-up truck parked in front of the restaurant. A bystander yelled that North had just kicked his car, police said.

Pedroza ordered North to stop, and police said she refused, backing the truck over the officer's foot before driving out of the parking lot.

Witnesses and employees at Jet's Pizza told police that North became upset about a request to wear a mask. "It is alleged that she approached the counter, stuck her hands under the plexiglass barrier and extended both middle fingers toward employees while speaking obscenities," police said in a news release.

Witnesses said North then kicked a man who tried to intervene.

Grand Haven police officers, including Pedroza, pursued North in the area of Jackson Avenue, Griffen Street, Washington Avenue, and US-31 before ending the chase near Sternberg Road.

The 56-year-old woman was later apprehended by Fruitport Township Police officers. North was charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer causing injury, fleeing and eluding and disturbing the peace. She received a $25,000 bond.

Pedroza was treated for his injuries and will fully recover.

In Michigan, masks are required in indoor public spaces and businesses are required to deny entry or service to anyone not wearing a mask.

