Florida governor Rick Scott proclaimed September 9-15 as Florida Veteran Suicide Prevention Week.

"Suicide is a public health challenge that causes immeasurable pain among individuals, families and communities across the country," Scott said in a press release Monday morning.

Scott said Florida is partnering in a new multi-year deal with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs and the Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs and Crisis Center of Tampa Bay to "connect veterans who are experiencing emotional or mental health crisis with lifesaving support."

Rick Scott was in Jacksonville Monday for his Make Washington Work bus tour.

