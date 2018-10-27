Florida Governor Rick Scott is ordering increased state trooper presence at religious institutions across the state following the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday.

Scott called the shooting at The Tree of Life Synagogue that killed 11 and injured 6, "an act of pure evil and hatred." He added, "There is no place in America for intolerance and violence, and we will do everything in our power to protect Floridians who are peacefully gathered to worship."

Scott said he will take any action necessary to protect Florida's communities.

"Everyone deserves to be able to express their religious freedom safely and peacefully," he concluded.

