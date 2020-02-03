Over the weekend, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced two cases of the coronavirus virus had been confirmed in the Tampa Bay area.

The World Health Organization has already called it a public health emergency of international concern but on Sunday, DeSantis directed State Health Officer and Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees to declare a public health emergency in Florida.

Desantis will be giving more information at a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

