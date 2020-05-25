Gold Star families show pandemic can't stop them from honoring loved ones

"It doesn't change with this COVID-19 or anything," said Daniel McCormick, a Gold Star brother. "They always need to be honored for their sacrifice no matter what."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The pandemic may change how we honor fallen heroes this Memorial Day, but it can't stop us from remembering their sacrifice.

Because of COVID-19, Jacksonville's annual ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Wall will now be online. Gold Star families will be watching, and they're also finding other ways to honor their loved ones.

"It doesn't change with this COVID-19 or anything," said Daniel McCormick, a Gold Star brother. "They always need to be honored for their sacrifice no matter what."

Daniel McCormick's brother, Private First Class Tyler McCormick, was only 20 years old when he lost his life in the Iraqi Freedom War.

"Me and my brother were really, really close," he said. "We went through foster care. We stuck together, me and my brother."

This is the 14th Memorial Day Daniel will spend honoring Tyler. This weekend, he laid wreaths at the National Cemetery. On Monday he's attending the city's online ceremony as well as going to his brother's grave and to the memorial wall. The memorial wall is where he expects to see other Gold Star families.

"I see their families and always try to make my way to say 'thank you, I'm here for you,'" Daniel said. "I know what you're going through. You're not alone. You're family now."

Daniel described Tyler by telling a story about what he loved to do.

"He loved wrestling," Daniel said about Tyler. "He would try to wrestle the biggest guy but he was 5'5" and 120 pounds and they would all jump on him and then his captain would drag him out and he'd jump back up and still win. They gave him the nickname 'Peanut' because they said he looked like the Planters Peanut guy."

Daniel said some days that feels like just yesterday and Memorial Day is especially hard.

"It's always tough," he said. "It was tough the first year, and some years it gets a little easier but this time it's always tough. But I love doing it. I try to attend all military events to honor fallen heroes because it's important to me."

That is something no pandemic can ever take away.