Do you love Nutella? Have you ever wanted to live in Italy? If you answered "yes" and "yes," then we found a sweet job for you!

Nutella maker, Ferrero (yes, they also make Ferrero Rocher chocolates) is looking to hire 60 non-professional "sensory judges," or taste-testers, to help improve the taste of their products at their headquarters in Alba, Italy, according to reports.

Sixty people will go through a three-month paid training course where they'll learn how to improve their taste and smell, as well as learn how to properly distinguish ingredients on the palette. The course starts Sept. 30.

Only 40 people will make the cut and be offered a long-term contract as part-time tasters where they will work two days a week.

No experience is necessary to apply. If you're interested, you can apply here with the reference code "ALB01" in the subject line.

Good luck!

© 2018 WTLV