MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Natalie Sundeen walked around her property in Monroe County on Jan. 9 to find two strangers in her garage.

“The male stuck his head out first and I noticed he was just kind of tattooed all the way up and he was brandishing a weapon," she said. "And their eyes just looked kind of crazy.”

Sundeen talked to the man and woman for a minute before they asked for her help.

“They say that they had gotten their car stuck in a creek in our property or close to our property and could I help them get it out," Sundeen said. "I said, 'There’s people painting the house in the back, if you want to talk to them feel free, they have trucks'.”

Sundeen left and didn’t think any more of it - until she returned later to find sheriff’s deputies at her house. It turns out the man and woman she spoke with were Richard Fountaine and Kimberly Belcher. Fountaine escaped from a Wyoming prison and Belcher is accused of helping him. The two were last seen off Highway 42 in Monroe County.

According to Sundeen, Fountaine had a knife but didn’t threaten her. She said she didn’t think either one wanted to hurt her but rather wanted to get their car and get out as soon as possible.

Sheriff deputies said the car Wyoming authorities were looking for was later found abandoned nearby.

Fountaine is a 29-year-old white male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 140 pounds with distinctive tattoos around his neck. Belcher is a 25-year-old white woman who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

The sheriff's office is warning the public not to approach the duo as they are considered dangerous. They also want anyone who spots them to call 478-994-7010 or 478-994-7048.