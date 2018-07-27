Pickens Co. Georgia Sheriff's Office deputies are dancing to "Whoomp! (There it is)" in what appears to be another lighthearted viral lip sync video when the party is suddenly brought to a halt by another officer, probably the sheriff.

The officer says, "What's wrong with thinkin' outside the box and doing somethin' a little different? We are determined to make a difference, right?"

The officer's words turns the fun dance lip sync video into a message about ending domestic violence.

Quite the plot twist.

The tone immediately changes when the scene moves the viewer into a family household during a domestic abuse scene and "Titanium" by David Guetta and Sia starts playing.

I won't spoil the rest, you should watch the video for yourself, and stay for the important details at the end:

ALERT: The following video depicts an example of domestic abuse, please watch with caution.

If the video doesn't play, click here.

The combination of the acting, videography, and screenplay gave me chills, and I was very impressed to read that everyone involved in the production was an employee of the Sheriff's Office.

Many cementers on the Facebook post mentioned the chills they got when they watched the video. My chills kicked in when dispatch received the call and the officers began responding to the call.

Like I said, the acting is very good. The best lip sync videos during this viral challenge have been the ones with the most impressive acting and production quality.

RELATED: The police lip sync challenge is taking over the internet. Here are 10 videos you must watch

The message at the end tells viewers that law enforcement officers in Georgia responded to 65,487 family violence incidents in one year. And within the past year, 15.5 million children witnessed acts of domestic violence nation-wide.

The Sheriff's Office also informs you that "if you or someone you know is being abused, there are community and state-wide resources available to you. For a confidential place to get help and find resources.

National hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE

Georgia hotline: 1-800-33-HAVEN

© 2018 WTLV