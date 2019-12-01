STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — The Henry County Coroner's Office said a 16-year-old Eagles Landing High School junior varsity basketball player died Friday night after he collapsed during a game at Woodland High School in Stockbridge.

The student-athlete collapsed at about 6:30 p.m. during the basketball game and was rushed to Piedmont Henry Hospital where he later passed away.

A statement was released by the Henry County Schools Saturday morning.

"We are saddened to share that we did have a student athlete that required medical attention during a sporting event in our county this evening. He was transported to Piedmont Henry Hospital, and it has since been confirmed he passed away. Our thoughts and condolences go out to this student’s family. We will have grief counselors available for students and staff upon their return to school on Monday."

Quinton King, the varsity basketball coach from Woodland High School, sent his condolences to the Eagle's Landing High School family via Twitter on Saturday morning.

The student's name has been withheld at this point.

The Henry County Coroner's Office said Saturday morning that an autopsy will be will be conducted Monday or Tuesday to determine the exact cause of the student's death.



