The death of a person found inside a burned-out car under a Dodge County bridge yesterday is being investigated as a homicide, according to the GBI.

According to Special Agent Scott Whitley, they were requested by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning after the burned car was found under the Gum Swamp Creek Bridge on Dublin Highway.

He says the inside of the car was fully burned and a body was found inside.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur to determine the cause of death and identity of the deceased.

Whitley says no arrest warrants have been taken out yet and there is no information available regarding a possible suspect or motive.

