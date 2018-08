A puppy was revived with a special oxygen mask for pets by a Gainesville firefighter during a large apartment fire at the Oaks Condos.

According to a Facebook post from Alachua County Fire Rescue, no major injuries were reported from the fire. One person was treated for smoke inhalation and another was taken to a local hospital for an unknown reason.

However, a firefighter rescued a dog and administered oxygen to revive it. Thank you firefighter Ryan Biondoletti!

