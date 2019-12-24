JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Close to 100 friends of Jack Wheeler gathered in his memory on the beach at Guana River State Park Monday afternoon. Wheeler was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning.

"No one could have a bad memory of Jack Wheeler. He's just the best person and I'll love that kid forever and you guys should too," one of Wheeler's friends said to the others gathered on the beach.

Wheeler's friends said the spot near Mickler's Beach was his favorite place to surf. Several of his friends wrote messages to him in his memory.

The mourners didn't want to talk on camera, but told First Coast News they want everyone to know what an amazing person Wheeler was.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Wheeler died after he was ejected from a car that crashed along Bishop Estates road around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies said the 16-year-old driver, who First Coast News will not name, was under the influence. He faces charges of DUI, DUI with bodily injury and DUI with property damage. One other teen was in the car and was treated for minor injuries.

A GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the Creekside High School senior's funeral costs has already raised thousands of dollars.