You and your car can get a safe ride home this weekend compliments of AAA.

AAA and Budweiser says they will activate their ‘Tow to Go’ program for Memorial Day holiday weekend. The service aims to prevent Floridians from driving while impaired, by providing a complimentary ride for the driver and their vehicle. The best part? You do not have to be a AAA member to use the service.

The 'Tow to Go' services are available Friday - Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Here's what you need to know:

AAA tow truck transports the vehicle and the driver to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Visit AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability