You can score a free ride today from the Jacksonville Transportation Authority until noon on Thursday.

Customers can enjoy complimentary rides on all fixed bus routes, First Coast Flyer routes, Connexion and Connexion Plus services, the St. Johns River Ferry, ReadiRide, taxi and Skyway services as JTA highlights the many benefits of using public transportation.

JTA is offering the rides for customers in Duval County in support of the American Public Transportation Association’s 'National Get On Board Day'.

From 7 a.m. to Noon, customers riding JTA buses will also have a chance to win prizes by answering JTA trivia questions.

JTA provides 41 local bus routes and three First Coast Flyer express service routes. Customers can download the MyJTA App for real-time bus information and utilize the free Wi-Fi available on all buses.