JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you're a first responder or health care worker with a young child, the state of Florida is offering free child care for up to three months during the coronavirus pandemic. This is provided regardless of income as long as one parent in the home fits that description.

"Giving them the opportunity to have their child in a safe learning environment while they are out taking care of others is one less thing off of their plate that they have to worry about," Dr. Cynthia Smith said.

Smith is the owner of Minds of the Future Academy in Jacksonville.

"I have about 25 percent of my student population whose parents are first responders or health care workers," Smith said.

She says she was excited to hear the state of Florida is now offering free child care for some of her parents. The program is sponsored by Florida's Office of Early Learning along with local early learning coalitions. It went into effect on April 1.

"Right now, the child care is free for 90 days. It can be extended," Smith said.

According to the state's website, you have to obtain an application from your employer's human resource department and then apply online. Your local learning coalition can also help with the process.

"You never know when you may need to utilize drop-in care, and again that is for 90 days, so that goes all the way into the summer," Smith said.

If your child is already enrolled in a participating daycare center, check with your early learning coalition to see if it will retroactively pay back the child care costs.

